Fortnite is returning to mobile

Fans of Fortnite rejoice! The global gaming phenomenon is making its long-awaited return to mobile devices, so players can now enjoy it on the go.

Announced on the game's X profile, the battle royale turned variety gaming product is returning to availability globally on Android devices via the new Android Epic Games store, and will be making a similar return on iOS devices too.

There is a caveat, however - in Europe it's only returning in EU territories, thanks to a deal brokered by Epic Games under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation which we previously reported on.

Nevertheless, it's great news for the game's community, sure to bring in new and continuing players alike, and could pave the way for a fully-fledged return to mobile gaming for Fortnite in markets everywhere.