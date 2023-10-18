Fortnite is offering a story refresher to get you ready for Alan Wake 2

HQ

Fortnite has created a new island for Alan Wake players to refresh their memory of the original game just in time for its sequel. While some titles, such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, add in a cutscene to refresh people's memories, Remedy clearly thought that wasn't allowing for enough crossover potential.

As you can see in the clip posted to Fortnite's YouTube channel, you'll be able to run through Bright Falls and shine your light on events from the original game. The island is a collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, Spiral House, and Zen Creative.

If you want to experience this for yourself, the island code is 3426-5561-3374 to dive into Alan Wake: Flashback. Otherwise, if you're not looking to jump off the battle bus and into some survival horror, Alan Wake 2 launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 27th of October.