Fortnite is no longer the most searched game on Pornhub

The porn site Pornhub has an interesting tradition of publishing annual statistics on what data and TV players are interested in when it comes to so-called "adult entertainment." 2025 is no exception, and this year's edition has now been presented with a variety of categories.

This time, they've got some big news: for the first time in years, Fortnite porn isn't the most popular thing and doesn't top the list (it's in second place, though). Instead, it's Genshin Impact with Minecraft (yeah, we've got questions about this - but we're not judging anyone) in third place. At fourth and fifth we find Overwatch and Pokémon (again... we have questions) - while newcomer Marvel Rivals ends up just outside the top 5 in sixth place.

Among the most searched game characters we find, in order, Tifa, Lara Croft, and Chun Li - the same as last year, but in different positions.

Incidentally, the most common console used for Pornhub surfing is still PlayStation 5 (66%), followed by PlayStation 4 (32%) and then Xbox (a mere 2%). Market share certainly plays a role, but it does not account for these differences.