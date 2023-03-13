Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Fortnite is no longer playable on Windows 7 and 8

You'll need at least Windows 10 to enjoy Epic Games' battle royale.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While no doubt many of those who are playing Fortnite on PC already use the more modern Windows operating systems, if you are one of the individuals who still likes to run Windows 8 or older, Epic Games has some bad news for you.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived, Fortnite no longer can be played on Windows 7 or 8, and you will need Windows 10 or later to be able to continue playing the game in an officially supported manner.

Considering Epic Games does tend to use Fortnite as a premier testing front for its latest technology and systems, it's not exactly a surprise that the game has dropped support for this older operating suite.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content