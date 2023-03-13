Fortnite is no longer playable on Windows 7 and 8

HQ

While no doubt many of those who are playing Fortnite on PC already use the more modern Windows operating systems, if you are one of the individuals who still likes to run Windows 8 or older, Epic Games has some bad news for you.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived, Fortnite no longer can be played on Windows 7 or 8, and you will need Windows 10 or later to be able to continue playing the game in an officially supported manner.

Considering Epic Games does tend to use Fortnite as a premier testing front for its latest technology and systems, it's not exactly a surprise that the game has dropped support for this older operating suite.