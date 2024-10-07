Fortnite is getting official Crocs

HQ

Haute couture may not be a term used very often to describe Crocs - but they are undeniably comfortable and remain incredibly popular nonetheless. They also often collaborate with popular brands, especially in the gaming world (such as Minecraft and Sonic the Hedgehog).

Now it's time for another collaboration, this time with Fortnite. These Crocs have been aptly named Battle Bus and will be released on October 29. The shoes come with a Back Bling mini bag that seems to be more inconvenient than practical, and of course there's a plethora of Jibbitz to buy.

Check out what they look like below.