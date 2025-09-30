Fortnite is getting a visit from the KPop Demon Hunters this week

HQ

Two weeks ago, we reported that two highly respected Fortnite insiders both said that KPop Demon Hunters would be coming to Fortnite. This was certainly not a long shot, given the popularity of Korean demon hunters and the fact that all major pop culture phenomena sooner or later find their way into the game via guest appearances.

Still... this has now been officially confirmed and the first two characters have been showcased, namely Mira and Zoey, while Rumi has not yet been confirmed (but it's obviously only a matter of time). At the same time, another well-known Fortnite insider, Hypex, has confirmed that we have even more to look forward to, as "you'll be able to create KPDH-themed Fortnite Maps with official assets provided by Fortnite & Netflix."

The KPop Demon Hunters content will be released this week, so we won't have to wait long to check it out for ourselves.