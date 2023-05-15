Fortnite is getting a ranked mode

HQ

Despite generally being at the forefront of the battle royale scene, Fortnite has lagged behind other BRs in one aspect: the support of a ranked mode. Fortunately, after a lengthy wait, Epic Games will be rectifying this by introducing an official ranked option into Fortnite.

Coming in version 24.40 of the game, this Ranked option will be for both regular Battle Royale and the Zero Build option, and will see players working through different tiers to showcase their skill in the game.

The tiers span Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal, and Bronze through Diamond will each include three sub-tiers to work through, whereas Elite, Champion, and Unreal will only have one.

Epic Games has announced that it will be launching this Ranked option as Season Zero, which will run until the end of Chapter 4 Season 3, and will serve as a way to test and make adjustments before Season One arrives when Chapter 4 Season 4 debuts. Yes, that is a lot of Seasons, Chapters, and Zeros so far.

Ranks will be revealed after playing only one game, and only those who reach Unreal will not have their ranks reset at the turn of every season. In terms of ranking up, match placement, eliminations, and the ranks of opposing players all account for how your rank changes after each game. Teams of players will all be ranked equally, meaning you don't have to worry about leaving a teammate behind.

Solo, Duos, and Squads will be supported with Ranked in Battle Royale, whereas only Duos will be available for Zero Build. And Epic has said that in Ranked play, material caps will be dropped to 500 from 999, harvesting rates will be slower, and players will each drop 50 materials each when defeated.

To protect new players, Ranked won't be unlocked until you have outlasted 500 players in regular game modes.

There will of course be rewards associated with your final rank at the end of the season as well, with Zero Build players getting the Burn Bright Emote, with this changing colour depending on your rank.

For finer details about the mode and a few bug and balance changes, catch the Ranked announcement post here.