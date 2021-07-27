Fortnite is counting down to its next live event

A few days ago, we reported on a massive Fortnite leak that stated that the game would soon be getting an Ariana Grande concert, similar to what has been delivered with Travis Scott beforehand. Well, now the battle royale seems to be counting down to something in-game, with the live event actually set to take place on August 6 at 23:05 BST / 00:05 CEST on August 7.

There has been no official confirmation from Epic Games as to what this countdown alludes to, but if we had to guess, it'll be either that very concert, or a change to the island itself, to coincide with the growing alien theme.

You can find the countdown in-game, in fact it's rather hard to miss, as it's a giant pink timer floating in the sky. So, be sure to take a trip to the island and let us know what you think the timer will be leading to.

Thanks, Eurogamer.