Fortnite is coming back to iOS devices later this year

It was only recently that Fortnite creator Epic Games lost a mega trial against Apple, with the technology giant soon after requesting that Epic repays their $73 million legal fees. However, while that seemed like a damning development to halt any further efforts to bring Fortnite back to the App Store and iOS devices, a new law that has been passed by the EU will be changing this altogether.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) will ensure regulation of digital platform services across the EU, meaning Apple can no longer block Epic from running a third-party store on its devices. With this in mind, Epic has already taken to X to reveal that later this year, Fortnite will be coming back to iOS in European countries (but not the UK due to the country not being part of the EU anymore).

This all comes after Apple has now also changed its stance on game streaming services and apps, meaning the App Store will now permit the use of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, among other services, on iOS systems.

Needless to say, it's been a pretty good few days if you're an iOS gamer.