Fortnite introduces pet companions known as Sidekicks

Fortnite is introducing a way that will no doubt make the life of the solo player less lonely. Known as Sidekicks, this is a new feature that is basically your very own digital pet companion, although hopefully without the hassle and guilt that so many Nintendogs owners are familiar with.

Launching as soon as tomorrow in the next battle pass for Fortnite, Sidekicks are regarded as "customisable companions" that you can suit to your liking by changing their movement, name, the accessories they wear like clothes and hoodies, and all by spending Sidekick Points that are earned by hanging out together.

Sidekicks will be available to use in the main battle royale mode, Lego Fortnite, developer-made experiences, and more, and the first that's arriving is Peels, a banana-looking dog that will no doubt suit any Peely players out there. More will be added very soon though, with Bonesy, Spike, and Lil' Raptor all joining via the shop on November 7. Epic is also teasing something for cat-lovers too...