Fortnite: How to complete Kenny's cryptic missions

Fortnite has been offering various missions as part of its collaboration with South Park for some time now. However, the new missions that Kenny offers us have the peculiarity that, just like when the character speaks in the series he comes from, they are incomprehensible.

Far from being an obstacle to completing the South Park "mini pass", we have made the best use we can of the dictionary to bring you the "translated" version of Kenny's missions in Fortnite.

Kenny's missions and their "translation"



Mph mpphmmph: Visit Battlewood Boulevard at night (1 time)



Mmmmpmpph mmhhm: Get eliminated in game (1 time)



Mph mpph mhppmmph: Hire a specialist (1 time)



Mphmmph mhhmmph: Hit Headshots (10 times)



Mmmh mpphh mmmph: Travel in the air (200m)



Mph mpmphh mmmph: Respawn in any way (can be kenny token or just a simple revive or reboot) (3 times)



Many of these missions are completed unintentionally during a game, but have you completed them all yet?