Fortnite Halloween update delayed one day at the last minute

Fortnite players were eager to try the new Fortnitemares update that was supposed to start Today, Friday October 11. This mid-season update will bring new map changes, a new LEGO Halloween pass with rewards, and new skins based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jigsaw, Leatherface...

However, the release has been delayed right before it was supposed to start. Epic Games has confirmed servers will now go down on Saturday at 2 AM ET. That's 6 AM UTC, 8 AM CEST.

After a period of downtime, servers will be up shortly after with the new update, that will debute new and returning horror themed skins to the Item Shop for the next few weeks.

In fact, the current Chapter 5 Season 4 will end on November 2, just after Halloween, so you only have a few weeks to ramp up the Battle Pass and get all rewards. After that, it is expected that another installment of Fortnite OG will follow: a shorter and nostalgic season based on one of the earliest versions of Fortnite, before next Chapter comes out at the end of the year.

Perhaps the most awaited collab for the Halloween event is the one with Disney Villains Cruella de Vil, Hook, and Maleficent, which will mark the first time characters from Disney animated classics join the game and will be seen using guns. However, Disney will never allow that to happen to Mickey Mouse...