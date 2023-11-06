Fortnite had its biggest day yet over the weekend

HQ

It seems like fans were very excited to return to the original Fortnite map, as Epic Games has taken to X to reveal that over the weekend, on Saturday, November 4 to be exact, the battle royale had its biggest day to date.

Despite some massive days in its history, the 44.7 million players who jumped into the game accounting for over 102 million hours of gameplay meant that November 4, 2023 now serves as the biggest day in Fortnite's storied history.

Did you return to Fortnite over the weekend to check out the OG map?