Fortnite finally available on the Google Play Store

After 18 months operating the Android version of Fortnite outside of the Google Play ecosystem, Epic Games has finally released its super popular battle royale game Fortnite via Google's mobile platform, although there's certainly no love lost between the two companies. As Epic stated via Polygon, it changed its stance due to the "disadvantage[s]" Google puts on apps outside of its ecosystem.

Epic says that Google uses "scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings" for software downloadable outside Google Play, and other blocking measures.

That's why Epic finally launched Fortnite for Android on Google Play Store (and, in turn, pay Google its percentage) but it hopes that Google "will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field."

You can now download Fortnite more easily via Google Play.