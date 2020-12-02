Fortnite crushes Travis Scott record with Galactus event

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games knows exactly how to put Fortnite in the Internet's brightest spotlight with special events. We've fought as Thanos, looked at a black hole for hours on end and so much more. Before yesterday, the last massive event was when Travis Scott had a concert in the game back in April and set a new record by reaching 12.3 million concurrent players. Impressive, right? Not compared to what happens when you combine a season ending and a fight against Galactus.

Because Epic Games has announced that Fortnite had an incredible 15.3 million concurrent players drive their bomb-loaded buses into Galactus' mouth to teleport him back where he came from during yesterday's season ending event. All of this while 3.4 million saw it happen on YouTube and Twitch.

No one is playing it now though, as the developers have taken the servers down for maintenance to prepare for the start of Season 5. They expect the servers to go back up around 9 AM UTC / 10 AM CET today.

Were you a part of the Galactus event?