Fortnite

Fortnite Crew subscription offering permanent access to Save the World in May

There's also a whole range of cosmetic goodies to look forward to.

Epic Games has revealed the offerings for May 2021's Fortnite Crew subscription and amid providing players with new cosmetics and skins, this month is also giving players "full, permanent access to the Save the World PvE mode!"

Becoming available on May 1 at 1AM BST / 2AM CEST, this month's offerings include:


  • The Deimos outfit

  • The Sorrow's Edge Back Bling

  • The Sorrow's Reach Pickaxe

  • The Doomed Echo Wrap

  • The Deimos Skull Stalker Loading Screen

  • Full and permanent access to Save the World

  • "A new" Ninja-class Hero for Save the World

And on top of these goodies, Fortnite Crew members also get access to the latest battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks every month, and over May, every single Thursday is set to reward "a special Fortnite Crew bonus."

In other Fortnite Crew news, subscribers who are new to Spotify can also get three free months of Spotify Premium, as part of the deal, and Neymar Jr.'s skins have now arrived in the battle royale.

Fortnite

