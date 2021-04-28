Fortnite Crew subscription offering permanent access to Save the World in May

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games has revealed the offerings for May 2021's Fortnite Crew subscription and amid providing players with new cosmetics and skins, this month is also giving players "full, permanent access to the Save the World PvE mode!"

Becoming available on May 1 at 1AM BST / 2AM CEST, this month's offerings include:





The Deimos outfit



The Sorrow's Edge Back Bling



The Sorrow's Reach Pickaxe



The Doomed Echo Wrap



The Deimos Skull Stalker Loading Screen



Full and permanent access to Save the World



"A new" Ninja-class Hero for Save the World



And on top of these goodies, Fortnite Crew members also get access to the latest battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks every month, and over May, every single Thursday is set to reward "a special Fortnite Crew bonus."

In other Fortnite Crew news, subscribers who are new to Spotify can also get three free months of Spotify Premium, as part of the deal, and Neymar Jr.'s skins have now arrived in the battle royale.