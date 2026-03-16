Fortnite creator Tim Sweeney owns over 20,000 hectares of forest in the US for conservation purposes; altruism or tax strategy?

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One of the main features of Fortnite is building. For years, players have been chopping down trees to obtain wood and build ramps and platforms in Epic's acclaimed Battle Royale. However, Tim Sweeney, the game's creator, is doing practically the opposite.

Apparently, Sweeney has been gradually acquiring green spaces across the United States for around 20 years and now owns more than 20,000 hectares of forest. Far from speculating on or using this land for construction, what is most striking is that these areas are considered nature reserves, as no one has access to them to build on or destroy the ecosystem, and he has spent all these years maintaining the land's natural state. A former Epic employee at X gives us a little more information on the matter:

Although put like that it seems to be an example of altruism and concern for our planet, upon hearing the news, quite a few fans have rushed to come up with theories. The most widespread theory is that owning land of this nature allows Sweeney to pay less tax by being able to dedicate part of his wealth to the conservation of this natural space. However, regardless of the Fortnite creator's motivations, it is always a good thing that there are more nature reserves and that we stop mistreating our planet, even if only a little.

Will you feel bad every time you chop down a tree in Fortnite?