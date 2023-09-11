Fortnite creative boss is retiring from Epic Games

HQ

Donald Mustard, the individual who is most recently known for his role at Epic Games as the chief creative officer, has announced that he will be stepping away from the games industry and retiring.

Boasting a career spanning 25 years, Mustard has been part of Epic throughout the years and helped deliver Advent Rising, Undertow, Shadow Complex, Infinity Blade, and of course the immensely popular Fortnite.

Speaking about this decision to move on from the games sector, Mustard stated: "I can't wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!!!

"I'm excited to spend time with my wife and family and am forever grateful for @TimSweeneyEpic and the Epic Games family."

There has been no mention as of yet about who will be stepping up and taking over Mustard's role at Epic Games, but with him retiring by the end of the month, we'll no doubt hear more very soon.