Fortnite confirms Jujutsu Kaisen crossover

Four new skins will be coming to the in-game shop next week.

Fortnite has recently confirmed its latest anime crossover with the popular series Jujutsu Kaisen. It'll bring four new skins to the game on the 8th of August, when the v25.30 update launches as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen is an incredibly popular anime series that is currently enjoying its second season, and it marks one of many crossovers between Fortnite and anime. Previously, we've seen Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan make their way into the battle royale.

To get the entire lot of cosmetics, you'll be shelling out 5,200 V-Bucks, but if you're only after a particular skin, you'll only be dropping 1,500 V-Bucks.

