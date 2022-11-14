Fortnite Chapter 3 to come to an end in December

HQ

Chapter One of Fortnite lasted years, Chapter Two was shorter but still spanned plenty of seasons, but Chapter 3 will not be following that same trajectory, as Epic Games has announced that Chapter 3 (which is currently only four seasons old) will be coming to an end in December.

As revealed yesterday at the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, we're told that there will be a "Finale Event" in a few weeks, which will be known as Fracture. As for when the event will be taking place, it'll be held on December 3 at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET.

While Epic hasn't yet revealed how the end of Chapter 3 will change Fortnite, the conclusion of the last two chapters has severely affected and altered the Island, meaning we're expecting something similar to happen here.