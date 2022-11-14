Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 to come to an end in December

This era of Epic's battle royale is coming to a close much earlier than expected.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Chapter One of Fortnite lasted years, Chapter Two was shorter but still spanned plenty of seasons, but Chapter 3 will not be following that same trajectory, as Epic Games has announced that Chapter 3 (which is currently only four seasons old) will be coming to an end in December.

As revealed yesterday at the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, we're told that there will be a "Finale Event" in a few weeks, which will be known as Fracture. As for when the event will be taking place, it'll be held on December 3 at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET.

While Epic hasn't yet revealed how the end of Chapter 3 will change Fortnite, the conclusion of the last two chapters has severely affected and altered the Island, meaning we're expecting something similar to happen here.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content