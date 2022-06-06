Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' is out now

HQ

Following yet another action-packed and exciting event, a new season of Fortnite is officially here and this one is turning the Island into one big party. Known as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', this season is adding a whole range of new features and more, and you can take a look at everything new that has been added below.

The Island

A few of the biggest additions come in the form of changes to the Island itself, which now has a new point-of-interest known as Reality Falls. This is headlined by a big glowing tree that is surrounded by various bouncy mushrooms, waterfalls, geysers, and a few different caverns that hide all kinds of loot.

Otherwise, the Reality Tree itself is bringing Reality Seeds, which can be planted to grow into Reality Saplings that when revisited in future games offer a range of loot. When the Sapling dies, you can take the Seed it leaves behind to grow another Sapling.

To add to these, Baller vehicles are returning so that players can zip and zoom around the map at a much faster pace. These can also be used at the amusement park on the map to ride the Screwballer rollercoaster for a few extra thrills when in-game. It should also be noted that the Ballers have been enhanced with extra health, the ability to float on water, and also a battery charge, meaning eventually they will run out of steam.

The Storm is also seeing a slight change, meaning from now on, when you find yourself in the Storm you'll develop Storm Sickness, which will cumulatively see the Storm decay your health faster the longer you are subject to it. Players will of course be warned before they catch Storm Sickness.

Lastly for the map itself, there are new creatures dotting the Island. You'll now be able to find wolves, which can be ridden and used to engage in combat with. For those looking to spice things up, boars can also be ridden similarly.

Weapons

A list of new weapons are also making their debut, with these being:





Two-Shot Shotgun



Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)



Hammer Assault Rifle



A bunch of weapons from Season 2 are also returning, as well as the unique utility items that were added last season.

Battle Pass

A new season does of course mean a new Battle Pass, and as was previously rumoured, this one will include Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. The other characters include; Evie (an immediate unlock), Snap, Adira, Stormfarer, Malik, and Sabina.

Snap will be quite a unique character, as it can be customised with unique body parts that can be earned from completing Snap Quests.

You can check out all of the outfits as part of the new Lookbook for the season here.