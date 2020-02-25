Fortnite Chapter 2's second season will end this April

After kicking off the newest season of Fortnite 2 last week, Epic Games has hinted at exactly when it will come to an end.

Initially spotted by the fine folks over at PCGamesN, a pop-up message when you purchase the battle pass refers to a refund policy for it and states that the current season will end on April 30.

This isn't actually an official announcement so you may want to take it with a pinch of salt, but the timing does make sense. April 30 is exactly 10 weeks after Fornite Chapter 2's second season kicked off on February 20, and so far most seasons have lasted for that long with only a few delays here and there.

If anything, it does let you know how much time you have to work through your new Battle Pass at least. The newest spy focused season seems to have gone down well with players, adding a ton of new features like the Agency and Spy Hub along with new areas to explore and gadgets to play with like a sophisticated cardboard box. Heck, there's even a Deadpool skin if you fancy that.

The big deal with the battle pass this time around is that you'll be unlocking skins for either the Ghosts or Shadows faction, meaning that you can't get them all.

Are you enjoying the new season?