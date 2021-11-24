Fortnite Chapter 2 to end in December

HQ

Epic Games has revealed the plans for how it will approach the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 2, explaining that the second era of the massively popular battle royale will meet its end next Saturday, with a "one-time only, in-game event."

The event itself is known as The End, and will task players with facing off against The Cube Queen in a final conflict for the fate of the island. According to the blog post, this will feature large 16-player parties, where the entire crew can all tackle the event together, with the actual The End playlist itself opening up 30 minutes before the server-wide experience kicks-off.

As for what time exactly The End is scheduled for on December 4, the event will take place at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET, where upon its conclusion it will mark the end of Chapter 2 of Fortnite.

Since The End will also see Season 8 concluding a day early, Epic has promised that anyone who logs into Fortnite the day before the major event will receive 225,000 XP in free seasonal XP, and likewise anyone who partakes in The End will get a special loading screen and weapon wrap to flaunt in-game when what we assume to be Fortnite Chapter 3 kicks off.

Last of all, to round out Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic is also hosting a Power Levelling Weekend this weekend (starting on November 27 and running until midday November 29 for us in Europe), to help players get those final few levels of the Season 8 Battle Pass.

Take a look at The End's teaser trailer below.