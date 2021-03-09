Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 to start with story-focused single-player

You're watching Advertisements

Fortnite only had the player vs environment mode later known as Fortnite: Save the World when it launched in July, 2017. The reception was okay, but the game's popularity exploded when we got the Battle Royale version a couple of months later, and the rest is history. It's been more than three years with dropping on an ever-changing island with 99 other players since then, however, and some have been hoping for a story-focused single-player game in the Fortnite-universe to spice things up. While we won't get that anytime soon, it sure sounds like Epic Games has heard the feedback and is ready to dip its toe into single-player.

Because Epic has announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start on March 16, but apparently not with the traditional and record-breaking live events where millions of players gather both in-game and on streaming-services to take part in astounding sequences. We're instead told that each player will start the new season by playing through "the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission" as a solo experience in what's simply called the Zero Crisis Finale. This will happen whenever you log in to Chapter 6 for the first time, and the aftermath of this mission will "shape Reality as we know it".

What exactly does this mean and what does this solo experience actually entail? I don't know, but it'll definitely be interesting to find out considering how extravagant and imaginative these events have been in the past.