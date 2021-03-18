Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic was directed with help from the Russo Brothers

You're watching Advertisements

It turns out that flashy, action-packed cinematic Epic Games debuted to kick off the latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale was actually directed with the help of cinema's Russo Brothers, as Variety reports. The cinematic that showed Agent Jones running through a battlefield to stop the Zero Point from collapsing again, all whilst his recruited hunters caused chaos around him, was created with the assistance of Anthony and Joe Russo (the directors behind Avengers: Endgame).

In the report from Variety, the Russo Brothers stated, "It's been fantastic working with the team at Epic. Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think Donald Mustard [Epic's chief creative officer] is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory."

The Russo Brothers had previously collaborated with Mustard and Epic back when they introduced the Infinity War crossover into the game that saw Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet head into the battle royale for a crazy limited-time game mode.

If you haven't already, you can be sure to check out the opening cinematic for the latest season of Fortnite below, and if you aren't caught up with the storyline and lore behind the Zero Point, then be sure to check out our simple timeline to all the events that led up to the cinematic, here.