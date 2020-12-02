Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 unveiled with many dreams fulfilled

You're watching Advertisements

Because some Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 leaks showed a "Mando" skin from The Mandalorian many thought it the upcoming season would be all about Star Wars, but it's much more than that.

Epic Games has released both story and battle pass gameplay trailers for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Zero Point, and they reveal that we'll actually get to play as heroes from different realities aka universes and time periods. This includes The Mandalorian (and our little green friend of course), a gladiator called Menace, a cowboy called Mancake because he's made out of pancakes, a shape-shifting barbarian warrior with wings called May and at least three other yet to be named characters. All of which seemingly bringing some of their own realities to the map with Razor Crest, a Colosseum, a village from the Wild West, purple crystal-looking things from another planet and a few other things we've only seen tiny pieces of at the time of writing. Basically, I think the pitch meeting went something like: "Ok, so we can't decide whether the new season should be about the Star Wars universe, a universe where people are made out of food, Greek mythology and other cool things...Screw it. Let's use all the ideas!". These ideas also includes new gameplay features.

The official description states that the heroes can complete special quests and bounties for gold bars, which can be used to hire them, buy new weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

As if that wasn't enough, we're told that more heroes will become available throughout the season, so your dream character might still arrive later on. Expect to learn more about these heroes, gameplay features, map changes and more in the coming hours.

Which of the skins and map zones catch your interest the most?