Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 just got pushed to June

Most of you have heard of Fornite - you know, one of the most popular battle royale games in the world right now - and odds are, a lot of you are probably Fortnite players.

The game has been really popular since it was released and in October of 2019 Epic Games teased new and old players about the end of Chapter 1 before revealing Chapter 2 shortly thereafter. Now, time goes fast, we are already in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Fans are still excited to see where it's going the next. However, if you are looking forward to moving into S3 soon, you might be a bit disappointed.

The Fortnite Team at Epic just published a post on its blog, stating that the Season 2 is being extended until June 4, and that's also the new date of the beginning of Season 3.

"Hey all,

We're extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4.

Before then, there's lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!

or continued updates on the new Fortnite Season and other plans, we'll keep you up to speed here and on our social channels."

The season started on February 20, 2020, and it was originally scheduled to end on April 30. No reason was given as to why Season 3 was pushed back.

Well, at least there are still updates coming in while we wait for S3. How do you think?