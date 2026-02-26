Fortnite Championship Series to head to Germany for the first time in May

HQ

We finally know the location of the first international tournament in the Fortnite Champions Series calendar for the 2026 season. The Major 1 Summit event has been locked in for the dates of May 30 and 31, with the host country being Germany and the host city being Dusseldorf.

For the first time ever, the FNCS will be coming to Germany for a massive event where $1 million will be on the line. In total, 100 players will qualify for the event (50 Duos), with these attending individuals being determined through qualifier events running between April 6-26.

As for the prize pool split, the winner will head home with $200,000, with every team receiving a cash prize, even those who finish 46th-50th, with $4,000 heading into their bank accounts.

The actual host venue for the tournament will be the PSD Bank Dome in the city, and if you want to attend in-person, the good news is that tickets will start going on sale from March 2.