Fortnite Champions Series Worlds 2025 victors crowned after epic weekend in France

HQ

Over the weekend, the big esports tournament of note was undeniably the conclusion of the 2025 Fortnite Champions Series. The grand finals for Worlds took place, with the action held in France and seeing 33 teams fighting for a slice of a $2 million prize pool.

After an epic slate of action, three players have been crowned champions, with these three individuals being Egor "SwizzY" Luciko, Aleksa "Queasy" Cvetkovic, and Andrejs "Merstach" Piratovs.

The three managed to score 697 points across the 12 games, which put them comfortably ahead of the second-placing squad who notched up 650 points. This result means that the team will be heading home with $450,000 to spread out among themselves, on top of a trophy that they will now be tasked with defending in the coming 2026 season.