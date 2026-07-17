Fortnite celebrates summer with scantily clad DC favourites

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Fortnite has recently begun to clearly relax its rules regarding scantily clad characters in the game, following the release of several skins that would previously have been unthinkable. However, the content of the latest pack, Hot Bat Summer, has led Epic to still set a 13-year-old age restriction (meaning it can only be used in game modes labelled "Teen") for anyone who wants to play as a skimpily dressed Catwoman or Harley Quinn.

The included characters are Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, complete with a summer-themed event. The idea is to help Batman track down and capture the villains to earn free rewards, including Batman Sprite.

You can check out the trailer for Hot Bat Summer below, and it's available in the store through the end of the month.