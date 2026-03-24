Fortnite: Beginner's Guide and Tips

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Fortnite is a game that's been with us for almost 10 years now and is likely to still be around in another 10 years' time. With all the game modes it contains and has continually reinvented, as well as its constant collaborations, thousands of players join the world's most famous Battle Royale every day, which offers increasingly varied experiences that go beyond its Battle Royale mode. Whether it's because of the new skins, because Save The World is going to be free, or simply because you fancied trying out the game everyone's talking about, here are some tips to help you get more out of your Fortnite experience.

What is Fortnite?

Perhaps the first and most important thing is to explain what Fortnite is. Today, it's a platform where you can access all sorts of different game modes. From the famous PVP modes like Battle Royale or Blitz to PVE modes like Save The World or Lego Odyssey, racing modes like Rocket Racing, life simulation modes like LEGO's Brick Life, or even 'Guitar Hero'-style modes like Fortnite Festival. What's more, players themselves can create custom maps with all kinds of experiences.

All modes explained:



Battle Royale: The classic mode where 100 players face off. You drop into an area of the map, gather materials and weapons, and your goal is to be the last player standing. Every so often, the playable area shrinks due to a storm that damages any player who comes into contact with it. You can play with or without building.

The classic mode where 100 players face off. You drop into an area of the map, gather materials and weapons, and your goal is to be the last player standing. Every so often, the playable area shrinks due to a storm that damages any player who comes into contact with it. You can play with or without building.

Save The World: The original Fortnite mode. A PVE mode where, with the help of other players, you uncover the story and lore of Fortnite and face off against strange creatures. At the time of writing this guide, it remains a paid mode, but from 16 April it will be free.

The original Fortnite mode. A PVE mode where, with the help of other players, you uncover the story and lore of Fortnite and face off against strange creatures. At the time of writing this guide, it remains a paid mode, but from 16 April it will be free.

Reload: A smaller map, 40 players and 3 lives. The Battle Royale experience in a more dynamic format, where each player can respawn twice, but without losing the essence of the game. Building cannot be disabled.

A smaller map, 40 players and 3 lives. The Battle Royale experience in a more dynamic format, where each player can respawn twice, but without losing the essence of the game. Building cannot be disabled.

OG : The original experience revived. This mode is essentially Battle Royale but with the Chapter 1 map, and featuring the items, weapons and classic gameplay from Fortnite's early years. Ideal for players who don't like the changes introduced in the newer seasons. You can choose to play with or without building.

: The original experience revived. This mode is essentially Battle Royale but with the Chapter 1 map, and featuring the items, weapons and classic gameplay from Fortnite's early years. Ideal for players who don't like the changes introduced in the newer seasons. You can choose to play with or without building.

Blitz: The ultimate quick matches. In this mode, 32 players face off on a very small map, with the storm frequently shrinking it even further. The average match lasts less than 5 minutes and building is disabled. Furthermore, each match starts with a different weapon equipped, and surviving and defeating enemies provides certain rewards for your arsenal.

The ultimate quick matches. In this mode, 32 players face off on a very small map, with the storm frequently shrinking it even further. The average match lasts less than 5 minutes and building is disabled. Furthermore, each match starts with a different weapon equipped, and surviving and defeating enemies provides certain rewards for your arsenal.

Ballistic: A 5v5 first-person mode similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant, but with some of Fortnite's distinctive elements. This mode is available until 16 April.

A 5v5 first-person mode similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant, but with some of Fortnite's distinctive elements. This mode is available until 16 April.

Fortnite Festival: Your favourite songs and instrument. In short, you could call it a "Guitar Hero" within Fortnite (in fact, the developers are the creators of Guitar Hero and Rock Band). Choose an instrument (drums, guitar, keyboard, bass or vocals) and enjoy the wide variety of songs in this mode, featuring hits from yesterday and today, whilst mastering a rhythm game where you have to press the correct buttons as they appear on screen.

Your favourite songs and instrument. In short, you could call it a "Guitar Hero" within Fortnite (in fact, the developers are the creators of Guitar Hero and Rock Band). Choose an instrument (drums, guitar, keyboard, bass or vocals) and enjoy the wide variety of songs in this mode, featuring hits from yesterday and today, whilst mastering a rhythm game where you have to press the correct buttons as they appear on screen. This is an ad: LEGO Odyssey: A PVE mode where your character, in their LEGO form, explores a vast map, receives missions and progresses through a specific story. At the time of writing, there is a collaboration with LEGO Ninjago featuring a story, missions, abilities and items inspired by the world of Ninjago.

A PVE mode where your character, in their LEGO form, explores a vast map, receives missions and progresses through a specific story. At the time of writing, there is a collaboration with LEGO Ninjago featuring a story, missions, abilities and items inspired by the world of Ninjago.

LEGO Brick Life: A life simulator where you can build your own house, undertake countless side quests whilst exploring a bustling city, and collect all sorts of LEGO items to decorate your home. You can also interact with other players, drive vehicles, look after cats, work in a fast-food chain... Your second life, within the LEGO world.

A life simulator where you can build your own house, undertake countless side quests whilst exploring a bustling city, and collect all sorts of LEGO items to decorate your home. You can also interact with other players, drive vehicles, look after cats, work in a fast-food chain... Your second life, within the LEGO world.

Rocket Racing: A racing mode created by the developers of Rocket League. You can compete against other players, climb the ranks in the global leaderboard, or challenge yourself in time trial mode. This mode is available until October 2026.

A racing mode created by the developers of Rocket League. You can compete against other players, climb the ranks in the global leaderboard, or challenge yourself in time trial mode. This mode is available until October 2026.

Creative: The mode where you can let your imagination run wild by creating maps that other players can then play, or where you can explore other players' creations.

The mode where you can let your imagination run wild by creating maps that other players can then play, or where you can explore other players' creations.

Party Royale: A laid-back mode where you can explore the map at your leisure, practise your falling skills and do whatever you like without other players being able to eliminate you. You can also play with friends if you want!



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Is it free?

Yes, all Fortnite game modes are free and there are always free rewards, though these are somewhat limited. If you buy a Battle Pass, you can get more rewards and more V-Bucks (the in-game currency), as well as emotes and other decorative items for weapons, loading screens and even skins. It is possible to earn V-Bucks for free without buying the Battle Pass, but only around 200 V-Bucks a month. Although it requires a lot of persistence, any player can end up buying skins and battle passes after several months of playing without buying anything.

To Build or Not to Build

We now move on to tips more focused on Fortnite's game modes. This battle royale is characterised by the ability to build, whether it be walls, ramps, or even traps. It's a very simple mechanic: using our pickaxe, we destroy trees, houses, crates... everything we see, and obtain materials with which we can then build. Now then, what if I don't like building? Fortnite has thought of you and created the 'Zero Build' mode, which removes the option to build, turning the game into a pure, unadulterated battle royale.

I don't like building and the Zero Build modes are my favourites, but it's true that our advice is to give it a go, experiment and see if it's a mode that suits you. You can always master the Zero Build modes and then move on to trying the modes with building options. The key is to find the game mode you're most comfortable with.

You're going to die a lot

Don't get frustrated by dying; there are loads of people playing Fortnite and you'll always come across someone better than you, so don't despair if you don't get a single Victory Royale. The important thing is that with every attempt you learn something: where people tend to spawn at the start, in which areas you're most likely to find a chest... Trial and error is part of everyday life in Fortnite, and even the most seasoned players can always learn something new.

Daily missions are your best friend

Every Fortnite match gives you experience points for the Battle Pass, and even if you always win, you'll find that there comes a point where you barely gain any experience. The key is to switch modes; each mode has different daily missions ranging from simple tasks like running or opening chests to eliminating opponents with specific weapons. These challenges give you a considerable amount of experience each day and are unique to each mode. In other words, Battle Royale has its own unique daily challenges, Blitz has its own unique daily challenges, Fortnite Festival... You're more likely to earn more experience from three matches in different modes without winning, thanks to the daily challenges, than if you win three matches in the same mode.

Find your favourite weapons

Although some weapons deal more damage than others, your skill is also important. I always like to play with a shotgun and a submachine gun, for medium and short ranges. However, some players prefer sniper rifles or melee weapons. Try a bit of everything and stick with what you like best.

Always keep healing items on hand

First-aid kits and shield potions are almost more important than weapons. You should always have at least a couple of healing items in your inventory. I always play with two weapons and the three extra inventory slots reserved for useful and healing items.

Exploring always pays off

Chests can appear anywhere; there are ammunition packs hidden everywhere, weapon vending machines and healing items... it's worth exploring the area you're in thoroughly, even if there are signs that another player has been there before.

Taking it slow is a good idea

If you crouch or walk slowly, it's harder for others to spot you. Running gives away your position to nearby players, so it's important to know when it's best to run, crouch or stay completely silent.

It's better in company

Fortnite can be played solo in all its modes, but also in a team. When playing in a team with others, you can learn faster, get revived if you've been defeated, or simply have a better time having someone to talk to. That said, remember to be respectful towards others, especially if you don't know them. Sometimes there are exclusive missions for group matches, such as those in the Valentine's Day event.

Remember it's just a game

It's easy to get angry or frustrated when you lose time and time again or when someone defeats you unfairly, but it's just a game. The important thing is to have fun and enjoy playing; if you're finding it hard to focus or enjoy the experience in any particular way, have a look at some of the other game modes. You're sure to find the right one for you!

We hope you've found this guide useful. Remember that you can keep up with the latest news on Fortnite and the world of video games here at Gamereactor.