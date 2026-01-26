Fortnite announces a new collaboration with Crimson Desert

HQ

Fortnite has racked up some of the most unexpected and diverse collaborations. We've reached a point where we're almost more surprised when Epic's hit game collaborates with other video games than with TV series, films, or even celebrities. However, a collaboration between the highly anticipated open-world game Crimson Desert and Fortnite was recently announced.

All players who pre-order Crimson Desert on the Epic Games Store will receive the "Kliff Outfit" cosmetic item in Fortnite on the day the game is released, 19 March.

Knowing Epic Games and how it likes to release multiple series or waves of collabs, we don't rule out seeing more of Pearls Abyss' new title in the battle royale par excellence in the near future.

Would you like to see more of Crimson Desert in Fortnite, or would you prefer to see a Fortnite cameo in Crimson Desert?