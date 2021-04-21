Fortnite and other F2P games are now free to play online on Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

When Microsoft changed its mind about increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold back in January the company made the news even better by also stating that the requirement of having Xbox Live Gold to enjoy free-to-play games online would be removed "later this year". A selection of Xbox Insider members have been able to test this out lately, so it was clear we wouldn't have to wait too long for the long requested change. That's the understatement of 2021 so far...

Microsoft has announced that free-to-play (F2P) games can be played online without Xbox Live Gold starting today. This means you'll be able to enjoy the following games completely free: