Fort Solis has sold 100,000 copies

It has been revealed that following its debut back in August 2023, the adventure thriller from Fallen Leaf Studio, Fort Solis, has now hit the 100,000 sold copies milestone. The achievement was confirmed on social media and via a Steam blog post, where the developer states:

"When we first started working on Fort Solis, we could only dream of reaching players like you across the world. Now that we've hit 100,000 copies sold through, we're more motivated than ever to continue pushing the boundaries of storytelling and world-building."

Fort Solis featured Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark and Troy Baker amid the voice and performance cast, and was created on Unreal Engine 5. The developers have used this milestone as a moment to also affirm a few other things relating to the game, including that they are "working on exciting new updates to make the game even better!" We're not told what these are just yet, but it does seem to suggest that the game has performed well enough for the studio to continue thriving and to appease publisher Dear Villagers.