Forspoken's time exclusiveness ends in exactly four weeks

Square Enix has long worked closely with Sony, releasing most of its major role-playing games exclusively for the PlayStation consoles. That includes, among others, Forspoken, which premiered on January 24, 2023 for PC and Playstation 5.

Now, however, an attentive Resetera user recalls that a full year before that, it was confirmed in a trailer that the game would be time-exclusive to Sony's consoles until January 23, 2025. And that, as you know, is four weeks away. Until then, Forspoken can't be announced for any other formats, but since Square Enix has now abandoned working with exclusives to focus entirely on multi-format, it doesn't seem entirely unlikely that we can look forward to Forspoken for, for example, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X after that.

What possibly goes against it is that Forspoken unfortunately received some mixed reviews and didn't sell very well either, which makes one think that Square Enix will simply let the series fall into oblivion, rather than investing in new versions that also risk flopping.