Forspoken requires a lot of space from your Playstation 5

We've all been there. You've bought a new game and you sit there with childlike anticipation for the adventure you're about to experience. But something goes wrong. An error message appears on the screen. You have no storage left. In order to take part in the new, you have to get rid of something old.

Games of staggering size are frequently released onto the market these days, forcing us poor consumers to delete something else dear from our hard drive to make room for the behemoth we've just paid for. An example is the first Call of Duty: Warzone, which was certainly free to download, but still took up far beyond 100 GB.

Now the file size of Square Enix's Final Fantasy-infused open world RPG Forspoken has been revealed by Playstation Game Size, which has taken to Twitter to announce that Luminous Productions' fantasy world will require a whopping 87.275 GB for the Playstation 5. It's also worth mentioning that the revelation doesn't account for any possible day one patch, so it's a figure that could be even bigger in the end.