Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forspoken

Forspoken PC Details Coming Soon

A showcase is being planned for the 17th of January.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Forspoken's release date looms ever closer, and the developer of the game, Luminous Productions, is preparing for the event with an official broadcast being held on the 17th of January.

The broadcast will be held from 11AM GMT or 12PM CET and will feature Producer Akio Ohfuki, Co-Director Takeshi Tareda and Creative Producer Raio Mitsuno. Alongside these key developers, we'll also get some gameplay from Forspoken.

Moreover, there will be some details on the PC version released on the 17th as well. As the minimum hardware specs to run Forspoken have yet to be revealed, hopefully we can get some news on that by next week.

In terms of PC details we do know, we can say the game will feature ray tracing and will support Microsoft's DirectStorage. Hopefully, we can get some solid details on the title soon, as otherwise PC players are going to feel left in the dark just before launch.

Thanks, Gamingbolt

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content