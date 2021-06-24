Forspoken is aiming to bring the "highest quality visuals ever" for an open-world game

Back in March, Square Enix finally unveiled the official name of Project Athia, now known as Forspoken, a game coming to PC and PS5 in 2022. We got a brief look at what this game will be but for the most part, Square and the developer Luminous Productions have been keeping more information about the game close to the chest.

As part of a partner spotlight for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology that will help provide a performance boost to videogames by upscaling resolution of images so that hardware can focus more on achieving a higher frame rate (as a brief description), Luminous talked a little about how it will use the technology to make Forspoken stand apart from other open-world games.

"Our studio's vision is 'to create games unlike anything experienced before, fusing the world's latest technologies with art.'," said Takeshi Aramaki, Luminous Productions studio head and general manager. "Implementing cutting edge AMD technology in the development of Forspoken is an embodiment of that philosophy."

Aramaki went a little further also stating, "With Forspoken, we are aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game," mentioning that AMD's FSR tech "provides a significant performance boost when running Forspoken at 4K 60fps."

You can take a look at the video below where Aramaki talks about FSR and even shows a little bit of Forspoken gameplay.