Forspoken has been found at a landfill site

Forspoken is one of the biggest games to release this year, but it hasn't exactly found the success Square Enix had hoped it would get. With many critiquing its dialogue and main character, it's clear to see that Forspoken's popularity hasn't exactly hit the mark.

Proof of that can be found in the Twitter clip below, where we see what at first appear to be Forspoken copies ending up in a landfill.

Upon further inspection, it's likely these are just steelbooks that have been thrown away, but many are still disappointed at this waste in the comments section of the video, stating that these steelbooks should've just been given out to those who bought physical copies of the game.

What do you think of this? Have you played Forspoken?