Forspoken has been delayed to October

Unfortunately as previously rumoured, Forspoken indeed just got hit by a delay, and this has been announced by its development team.

Via a post on the official Twitter account, the team stated:

"We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can't wait for you to experience Frey's journey this fall.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon."

Simply put, this action adventure needs more time in the oven. Are you disappointed to hear that, or do you think it's fair as long as we can get a well-made game at the end?