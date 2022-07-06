Forspoken delayed to 2023

HQ

Due to lukewarm previews and surprisingly little marketing from Square Enix, it wasn't exactly a surprise when Forspoken got delayed to October back in March. Unfortunately for Square, it doesn't seem like this has helped what the company hopes will be its next giant success from getting more traction, so today's announcement doesn't come as a shock either even if the reason is unusually honest.

The developers at Luminous Productions have revealed that Forspoken has been delayed to January 24 next year. What makes this especially interesting is that this is what they call a strategic delay after "discussions with key partners". To put it simply, this sure sounds like Sony and Square Enix agree that Forspoken will get far less attention and sales than they would have hoped if it was to launch around the same time as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Gotham Knights, God of War: Ragnarök and a bunch of other anticipated games set for October and November. A theory backed up by the team stating the game is basically done, and that they're just polishing it these days.