Forsaken 64 will be added to Switch Online + Expansion Pack this week

We often praise Nintendo for their rapid pace of new music releases to their Nintendo Music app. On the other hand, we rarely have reason to be quite as enthusiastic about the speed of new Nintendo 64 and Gamecube games on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

At least now we know that a Nintendo 64 addition is on the way in the form of 1998's Forsaken 64. It was developed by Probe Entertainment, which later changed its name to Acclaim Studios London. We guess that many of you are not familiar with the title, but as the name suggests, it's the Nintendo 64 version of Forsaken, a Descent-inspired title where you control a hovering vehicle with full three-dimensional freedom of movement.

On this premise, you must make your way through maze-like levels filled with traps, enemies, and bonus items. There are both single and multiplayer modes, and Forsaken 64 was often considered one of the most graphically impressive titles for the console.

Check out a short trailer below, and starting tomorrow, you'll be able to download and play it if you're a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber.