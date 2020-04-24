Cookies

Fornite x Travis Scott event broke player record

The on-going Fortnite event hosted by Travis Scott got off to a great start with 12.3 million concurrent players joining in its first day.

A few days ago, Epic Games announced several live shows in Fortnite for this weekend and last night the rapper and music producer Travis Scott held the first (of some) show, titled Astronomical.

As expected, the first show was a huge success, as 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, as announced by the company in a tweet: "Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!".

During the show, Travis Scott also presented a brand new song with Kid Cudi, as well as starting the sale of Cactus Jack x Fortnite cosmetic elements, including T-shirts, action figures and a themed NERF blaster. If you have not followed the first concert, there are plenty more shows to be caught this weekend. We remind you that the virtual doors of the concert will open half an hour before the event to allow all players to grab a "virtual seat".

