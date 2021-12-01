Formula E's Gen3 car is claimed to be the "world's most efficient racing car"

HQ

The Federation Internationale de L'Automobile (FIA) has unveiled the first look at the next iteration of Formula E race cars. Set to be known as the Gen3, the vehicle has been manufactured with a focus on achieving a balance between high performance, efficiency, and sustainability, and is being regarded as the "world's most efficient racing car".

According to the announcement post looking into the car, the vehicle will see 40% of the energy it uses during a race produced through regenerative braking, and will boast an electric engine that delivers 350kw of power, which is capable of achieving a top speed of 200mph. It's also noted as being smaller than the current Gen2 version of cars.

"The new Gen3 Formula E single-seater is a car created at the intersection of high performance, efficiency and sustainability," said Jean Todt, FIA president. "The work accomplished by the FIA's teams together with Formula E, since the launch of the discipline eight seasons ago, tirelessly seek to drive innovation and further the development of sustainable mobility. I have no doubt that this new single-seater will elevate Formula E to the next level."

The Gen3 is also slated to be net-zero carbon, and will follow a strict Life Cycle Thinking policy that sees broken carbon fibre car parts reused for other applications, as well as seeing 28% of the materials that go into creating tyres come from sustainable materials.

You can take a look at a brief image of the Gen3 car below, with the full reveal expected to take place in 2022.