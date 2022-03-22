Cookies

Formula E will unveil the "world's most efficient" race car in Monaco this April

We finally have a date for when the car will be shown off to the public.

Late last year, we reported on the announcement from the Federation Internationale de L'Automobile (FIA), in which the motorsport body announced that it is working on what is being dubbed the "world's most efficient racing car" for Formula E.

At the time, the car was simply announced and briefly teased, with no mention as to when we'll get to see it unveiled in full. Today this is changing, as the FIA has stated that the new generation Formula E car will be revealed ahead of the Monaco E-Prix, at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28.

"Formula E's Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility," said Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO. "Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest race car to date. We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season."

The press release that provided the date also included various details about the car that had been alluded to previously, including that it aims to be the "benchmark for sustainability in high performance race cars".

