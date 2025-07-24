Formula E season finale officially named "The 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix"

HQ

Formula E, a much lesser known competition than Formula 1 that uses electric cars, resorts to many marketing strategies to make itself known, specially to young people. Earlier this year, they hired internet celebrities and influencers and turned them into drivers in a exhibition race in Miami.

And now, for the season finale (the eleventh season of the competition ends with the races of July 26 and 27) they have partnered with Marvel Studios and their movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, that also releases this weekend, going as far as naming it "The 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix".

In fact, one of the peculiarities of this motorsport, that was recognised by FIA in 2020, is the "Attack Mode", a strategic feature that gives drivers an extra power boost during a race, requiring them to drive off the racing line and through a designated zone to activate. For the next two races in London, that zone will be themed with elements of the film franchise.

The Fantastic Four London E-Prix will have two races in London, on Saturday and Sunday at 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST, different than usual so to not coincide with those at Formula 1 in Belgium.