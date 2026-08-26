Formula 3 leader describes Madrid F1 circuit as "old-school" and "one of the most enjoyable"

HQ

We are less than three weeks away from the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid (September 11-13) at the urban circuit called Madring that has just finished construction. And in order to get the homologation of the track, Formula 3 cars were the first to try the Madring circuit in tests over two days this week, Monday and Tuesday.

This week was the first time the track was used properly, after Carlos Sainz tested it in May for a filming day and later Charles Leclerc for more promotional images. This time, all 30 F3 drivers raced through the urban circuit that takes place part in originally built pieces of track (like the 'Monumental' banked turn) and part through roads and streets of the Valdebebas neighbourhood and the IFEMA convention center.

The Formula 3 leader, Freddie Slater from Audi, described it as "a bit old-school" and "one of the most enjoyable" of the calendar. "I think this track is incredible to drive, it's a bit old-school, got some interesting corners and it's got a lot of character to it. It's probably one of the most enjoyable on a push lap on the calendar", praised Slater. "I've had a couple of experiences around street tracks, Macau, Monaco this year, and it's about going out, being on the limit."

"I love the whole thing. I think it's incredible. I think it's one of the best tracks I've driven. Like all the best tracks, like your Macaus, your Monacos, the tracks that have got character, I think that's the most special thing that they've done here", added Slater. "I can't name a favourite part, but I do like the Turn 5 and 6 chicane. I'm just enjoying it, having fun."

Neighbours complain about noise, dust and traffic cuts

The downside of this F1 track is that neighbours will have issues of noise (it was calculated that it reached maximum peaks of 107.7 dBA, and that's with less powerful F3 cars compared to those in F1) as well as continuous noise during construction -including temporary structures that will be assembled and dismantled for months during the next ten years of Grand Prix-, traffic disruptions, tree falling and constant dust in the air, which is leading to intense community protests, as reported by El Confidencial.

However, Madrid remains committed to the contract signed with Formula 1, meaning the race will be held here annually until 2035.