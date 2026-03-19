Formula 1 teams and stakeholders will have meetings to evaluate the new rules, but no big changes are expected

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The controversial new regulations in Formula 1, with some drivers in favour of it and others against it, may lead to changes, but not until after the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29. The cancellation of all races in April, scheduled for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, means that there will be time for a thorough evaluation, after some drivers complained, like Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, although not every driver thinks the same.

According to Motorsport, there is an "ongoing dialogue" between teams and stakeholders and an evaluation of the new rules. However, they report that the current consensus is that no significant changes are required ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, and that FIA and various teams believe the situation is not that bad and no immediate intervention is required.

One of the main defenders of the current regulations is Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, as expected given they have dominated the first two races with wins by George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. "From an entertainment perspective, what we've seen today between Ferrari and Mercedes was good racing. Many overtakes. We were all part of Formula 1 where there was no overtake, literally. Sometimes we're too nostalgic about the good old years. But I think the product is good in itself."

Wolff even went on to say that "it is driving the car that, for some, is not most pleasant", and that all indicators say that people are loving it.