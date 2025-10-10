Formula 1 targets young demographics with a series where a popular YouTuber learns to drive

HQ

After the successes of Netflix show Drive to Survive and the movie F1, Formula 1 finds new ways to reach new audiences, particularly younger people who may not be that interested in a Brad Pitt movie, but spent all of their free time on YouTube and other platforms. For that reason, Formula 1 will broadcast a four-part YouTube series, called Passenger Princess, starring the popular youbuer Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Dimoldenberg, 31-year-old British youtuber, created Chicken Shop Date, an interview show set as an awkard first date on a chicken shop, which has run for over ten years, with 112 episodes since 2014, and has attracted 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube. McLaren driver Lando Norris appeared in an episode in 2024.

Now, Dimoldenber will star in Passenger Princess, a series where she will learn to drive with the help of F1 drivers George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Oliver Bearman and Carlos Sainz. "Although I don't know how to drive. I'm excited to put my well-established passenger - and interviewing - skills to good use", Dimoldenberg said on the announcement of the YouTube series, which was shot at Spa-Francorchamps, during Belgian GP 2025.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of F1, explained that "This collaboration with Dimz Inc. marks the latest partnership from Formula 1 to engage with its rapidly growing demographic of young fans. Passenger Princess will combine Amelia's wit and charm with the drama and excitement of Formula 1 at one of the sport's most iconic circuits."

Passenger Princess's first episode will premier on October 15 on Dimoldenberg's YouTube channel. Will you be watching?