Formula 1 shows new photos of the dramatic renovation works going on at the Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungaroring, the motorsport circuit located in Mogyoród, Hungary, has been home of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Formula 1 since 1986, being held every year (the final winner, in 2024, was Oscar Piastri. In the 2025 Formula One season, it will return on the weekend of August 1-3, but fans will find some notable changes.

The circuit has been under profound renovation works since last summer, right after the 2024 race. In the Formula 1 website, we can see new photos of the works, which show nearly a dozen cranes working full time, with 620 people working on a daily basis.

The second phase of the renovation has begun, and facilities like the paddock, the main building and main grandstand will completely revamped in time for 2025 Grand Prix, when the 40th anniversary of the Hungarian Grand Prix will take place. Some parts will not be finished on time, like the main building, so temporary solutions will be built for this year.

Zsolt Gyulay, CEO of the Hungaroring, describes it as "one of the biggest and most exciting construction projects in Hungary, highlight of the Hungarian construction industry", and works will continue until 2026. "I'm fully confident that the entire Formula 1 team will be pleased with what they see".